Cincinnati officials are proposing an early retirement program to help balance the city budget for the new fiscal year starting July 1.The plan would…
Bob Vollmer, a land surveyor for nearly six decades, tells NPR he's got new projects in mind — like building a pool. And he's got some advice: "If anybody does anything for you ... say thank you."
A new study found that Kentucky is the worst state in the nation to retire. The study by the personal finance website WalletHub is based on factors...
Only 55% of adults participate in a workplace retirement plan, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. New legislation passed in 2019 aims to…
Ohio’s largest public pension fund is asking state lawmakers to allow it to cut a future benefit increase for more than 200,000 retirees. And more...
All good things must come to an end, and that includes the career of Marty Brennaman as the Reds' broadcaster.Throughout the 2019 season, the Reds have…
According to a report from the Federal Reserve, education debt held by U.S. households went up more than six times from 2001 to 2016. And many parents are…
According to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of people in the United States age 65 and over increased from 35 million in 2000 to 49.2…
With more workers delaying retirement, today's companies are faced with the challenge of managing employees from multiple generations, from Baby Boomers…
"Don't put all of your eggs in one basket." Sound advice for anyone with an investment portfolio, including a retirement account. Financial experts…