The power struggle for control of the Ohio teachers retirement fund
Ohio’s State Teachers Retirement System controls $90 billion invested on behalf of 500,000 retirees. Now the state’s Republican attorney general is suing to remove two members from the board that manages the teacher pension fund. Attorney General Dave Yost claims the members have breached their fiduciary duties.
Reform-minded members have been complaining about a lack of transparency on the board and the suspension of cost-of-living allowances for retirees.
On Cincinnati Edition we’ll examine the upheaval, the lawsuit and how the money is managed.
Guests:
- Laura Bischoff, reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau
- Adam Bird, Ohio State Representative, R-New Richmond
- Robin Rayfield, executive director, Ohio Retirement for Teachers Association
