FDA orders pharmacies to cease production of compounded weight-loss drugs

In April, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost sent letters to 14 medical spas warning them to stop making false or misleading claims about their versions of weight-loss drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro. These medical spas were offering compounded versions of GLP-1s, marketing them as just as safe and effective as the versions approved by the Food and Drug Administration according to Yost.

For a time, pharmacies were able to make compounded versions of drugs that had semaglutide or tirzepatide as the active ingredient because of a shortage. In December 2024, the FDA announced that the tirzepatide shortage was resolved. The deadline has passed for pharmacies to cease production of compounded versions of Mounjaro and Zepbound, for which tirzepatide is the active ingredient. The deadline for pharmacies to stop compounding semaglutide is May 22.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the differences between FDA-approved GLP-1s and their compounded counterparts.

Guests:



Jennifer Wittwer, endocrinologist at The Christ Hospital Health Network

Dave Knapp, founder, On the Pen

Select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

