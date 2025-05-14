Roller derby season kicks off in new Northside venue
This weekend marked the public opening of The Apex, a sports and recreation venue in Northside and the new home of three local roller derby teams.
The Cincinnati Rollergirls will hold June 7 and June 14 home games at the Apex. Black-n-Bluegrass Roller Derby will play May 31, June 21, Sept. 6, Oct. 4, and Nov. 8. There will be a Cincinnati Junior Roller Derby game on June 7.
Cincinnati Junior Roller Derby is an open gender roller derby league who welcome skaters 7-17. An Introduction to Roller Derby camp will take place the week of July 14. You can visit the CJRD website to register.
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the new venue with local skaters.
Guests:
- Kendall Crawford, skater for Cincinnati Rollergirls
- Melissa Mitchell, skater for Black-n-Bluegrass Roller Derby
- Audrey Bender, skater for Cincinnati Junior Roller Derby
