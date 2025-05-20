Proposed NIH funding cuts could stall research for neurodegenerative diseases

Since President Donald Trump took office, about 1,300 National Institutes of Health employees have been laid off and more than 800 existing NIH grants have been terminated. On April 10, the Department of Health and Human Services draft budget document was leaked, revealing plans to cut the NIH budget by 40%.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss how NIH layoffs, grant cancellations, and proposed budget cuts could affect research on rare neurodegenerative diseases.

Guests:

Kristophe Diaz, executive director and chief science officer, CurePSP

Charmaine Kessinger, patient with corticobasal syndrome



