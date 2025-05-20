© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Proposed NIH funding cuts could stall research for neurodegenerative diseases

Published May 20, 2025 at 4:01 AM EDT
a crowd of people wearing winter coats and hats hold signs in protest
John McDonnell
/
AP
Medical researchers from universities and the National Institutes of Health rally near the Health and Human Services headquarters to protest federal budget cuts Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, in Washington.

Since President Donald Trump took office, about 1,300 National Institutes of Health employees have been laid off and more than 800 existing NIH grants have been terminated. On April 10, the Department of Health and Human Services draft budget document was leaked, revealing plans to cut the NIH budget by 40%.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss how NIH layoffs, grant cancellations, and proposed budget cuts could affect research on rare neurodegenerative diseases.

Guests:

  • Kristophe Diaz, executive director and chief science officer, CurePSP
  • Charmaine Kessinger, patient with corticobasal syndrome

Select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
