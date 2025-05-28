The how-to of urban sketching
My grandfather’s travel journals are filled with restaurant receipts, a coaster from a pub, and watercolors of my grandmother in floppy hats and round sunglasses.
He sketched alongside his friend Phil Mason, and captured Phil at his easel, a basilica or cobblestone alley in the distance.
During WWII, my grandfather sketched the streets of Kokura, Japan. A painting of a busy market hangs in my dining room.
His sketchbooks are a glimpse into a world that has changed.
Now, Urban Sketching groups are forming all over the globe. This August some will travel to Cincinnati, sketchbooks and paints packed, for a regional summit. On Cincinnati Edition we talk with three urban sketchers.
Guests:
- Marianna Briner, Urban Sketchers Cincinnati
- Kendra Brown, Urban Sketchers Cincinnati
- Jeb Brack, Urban Sketchers Cincinnati
