Arts
Cincinnati Edition

The how-to of urban sketching

By Selena Reder
Published May 28, 2025 at 4:00 AM EDT
Painting by the late Richard Cooper
Painting by the late Richard Cooper

My grandfather’s travel journals are filled with restaurant receipts, a coaster from a pub, and watercolors of my grandmother in floppy hats and round sunglasses.

Richard Cooper
Richard Cooper

He sketched alongside his friend Phil Mason, and captured Phil at his easel, a basilica or cobblestone alley in the distance.

Phil Mason by Richard Cooper
Phil Mason by Richard Cooper

During WWII, my grandfather sketched the streets of Kokura, Japan. A painting of a busy market hangs in my dining room.

His sketchbooks are a glimpse into a world that has changed.

Now, Urban Sketching groups are forming all over the globe. This August some will travel to Cincinnati, sketchbooks and paints packed, for a regional summit. On Cincinnati Edition we talk with three urban sketchers.

Urban Sketchers Cincinnati
Urban Sketchers Cincinnati

Guests:

Select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Edition
Selena Reder
Selena has been working in local newsrooms since 2006.
