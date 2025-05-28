The how-to of urban sketching

My grandfather’s travel journals are filled with restaurant receipts, a coaster from a pub, and watercolors of my grandmother in floppy hats and round sunglasses.

Richard Cooper

He sketched alongside his friend Phil Mason, and captured Phil at his easel, a basilica or cobblestone alley in the distance.

Phil Mason by Richard Cooper

During WWII, my grandfather sketched the streets of Kokura, Japan. A painting of a busy market hangs in my dining room.

His sketchbooks are a glimpse into a world that has changed.

Now, Urban Sketching groups are forming all over the globe. This August some will travel to Cincinnati, sketchbooks and paints packed, for a regional summit. On Cincinnati Edition we talk with three urban sketchers.

Urban Sketchers Cincinnati

Guests:

Marianna Briner, Urban Sketchers Cincinnati

Kendra Brown, Urban Sketchers Cincinnati

Jeb Brack, Urban Sketchers Cincinnati

Select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

Ways to listen to this show:

