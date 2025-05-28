What would abolishing Ohio's property taxes look like?

Property taxes have skyrocketed for some Ohio homeowners and there have been more than a dozen proposals from lawmakers to provide some relief. But what if property taxes were eliminated in Ohio? What would that mean for state revenue and the services these taxes fund, and what would it mean for you?

Ohio Citizens for Property Tax Reform are collecting signatures to get an amendment on the November ballot that would “abolish taxes on real property and prohibit any future taxes on real property.”

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss Ohio’s property taxes, the proposed amendment and hear from a state senator and a member of the citizen-led group.

Guests:

Louis Blessing, Ohio senator, Colerain Township

Keith Davey, co-leader, Ohio Citizens for Property Tax Reform

David Niven, Ph.D., associate professor of political science, University of Cincinnati

