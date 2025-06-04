© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

Is it too late to get your vegetable garden planted?

Published June 4, 2025 at 4:00 AM EDT
two pairs of hands hold a terracotta bowl of grape tomatoes; one pair of hands is wearing a pair of gardening gloves
Elaine Casap
/
Unsplash

Has the wet spring weather kept you from getting everything planted in your garden? It's not too late!

On Cincinnati Edition, our experts are here with advice on which seeds you still have time to sow. Plus, we’ll discuss weeding, pruning, fertilizing, and tips for draining drenched soil.

Guests:

  • Mary Dudley, director of education, Civic Garden Center
  • Peter Huttinger, program director, Turner Farm Community Garden

  • Kelly Wanstrath, horticulture manager, Krohn Conservatory

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
