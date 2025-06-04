Is it too late to get your vegetable garden planted?

Has the wet spring weather kept you from getting everything planted in your garden? It's not too late!

On Cincinnati Edition, our experts are here with advice on which seeds you still have time to sow. Plus, we’ll discuss weeding, pruning, fertilizing, and tips for draining drenched soil.

Guests:

Mary Dudley, director of education, Civic Garden Center

Peter Huttinger, program director, Turner Farm Community Garden

Kelly Wanstrath, horticulture manager, Krohn Conservatory

