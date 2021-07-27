-
Great Dixter in East Sussex, England, was the family home of gardener and gardening writer Christopher Lloyd. Today Great Dixter is listed in England's…
Typically gardeners in our region spend this time of year inside, researching new plants, ordering seeds and planning their spring gardens. But our…
Even though the cold weather has settled in, that doesn't mean you have to stop gardening. There are several ways to extend the outdoor growing season,…
We are getting close to the time of year when many people consider turning over their gardens and allowing them to rest until spring. But there is still…
Whether you are growing fruits and vegetables or prefer ornamental flowers in your landscaping, this is the time of year pests can invade and quickly…
Flowers are in bloom, lawns are turning a deep green and spring is in the air. But there is still a chance we could experience hard frosts and even snow…
With the recent arctic air and snow, spring seems a long way off, but now is the time to start planning your garden and deciding how to get the best use…
The Cincinnati and Hamilton County park systems, the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, Boone County Arboretum, the Civic Garden Center, Spring Grove…