The health effects of microplastics and how to avoid them
We’ve all seen plastic water bottles, bags, and straws littering waterways. But microplastics and nanoplastics are invisible to the naked eye and the harm to our health is only beginning to reveal itself.
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the health effects of microplastics and how a new invention for filtering them could help.
Guests:
- Max Pennington, co-founder and CEO, CLEANR
- LaTonya Jackson, Ph.D., research assistant professor, University of Cincinnati
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.