The health effects of microplastics and how to avoid them

We’ve all seen plastic water bottles, bags, and straws littering waterways. But microplastics and nanoplastics are invisible to the naked eye and the harm to our health is only beginning to reveal itself.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the health effects of microplastics and how a new invention for filtering them could help.

Guests:

Max Pennington, co-founder and CEO, CLEANR

LaTonya Jackson, Ph.D., research assistant professor, University of Cincinnati

Ways to listen to this show: