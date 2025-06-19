The complex role of religion in social justice movements

The United States was founded on the principle that “all men are created equal.”

And from the earliest days of the nation, religion has played an important part in that quest for equity.

An exhibition at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center called Faith & (in)Justice traces that struggle, and the role the country’s three largest religions have played.

As its name indicates, the exhibition explores how religion has been used to oppress people, too.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the exhibition, and the complicated role religion has played in the nation’s social justice movements.

Guests:

Stephanie Lampkin, Ph.D., curator, National Underground Railroad Freedom Center

Raymond Sommerville, Ph.D., professor emeritus of church history, Christian Theological Seminary

Rabbi Gary Zola, Ph.D., executive director emeritus, Jacob Rader Marcus Center of the American Jewish Archives

Faith & (in)Justice is at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center through Dec. 7, 2025. Information is available online.

This discussion was pre-recorded.

