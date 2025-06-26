Ohio landowners are concerned about their oil wells and drinking water because of leaking injection wells

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has found that since 2019, seven Class II injection wells have leaked underground. Since then, ODNR has enacted stricter rules for injection wells and has not found groundwater contamination from the leaks, having tested five of the seven injection zones.

But, according to the Ground Water Protection Council, if groundwater is contaminated, cleaning it up can sometimes be infeasible and is extremely costly.

Signal Ohio reporter Jake Zuckerman has spoken to multiple landowners in Washington County who allege that their oil wells have been compromised as a result of these injection well leakages. They told him they worry their drinking water might be at risk.

On Cincinnati Edition, we speak with Zuckerman about his reporting and an academic who tracks fracking in the state of Ohio.

Guests:

Jake Zuckerman, reporter, Signal Ohio

Ted Auch, lecturer, John Carroll University



