A new analysis by the nonprofit Partnership for Policy Integrity finds that "trade secret" chemicals were injected into gas and oil wells nearly 11,000...
The first day of spring is bringing a Winter Weather Advisory in Central Ohio. And while the snow begins to come down, legislators in an Ohio House...
Once again, an increase in the state’s tax on oil and natural gas drillers will not be a part of the budget.But Republican lawmakers are talking up what…
Raising the tax on oil and gas drillers has been a major issue in Ohio. But just when it seemed like policymakers were poised to take a big step towards a…
One of the still hotly contested debates over fracking is whether the practice of extracting trapped gas underground contaminates drinking water.…
The fracking process used to extract natural gas has been vilified for the millions of gallons of fresh water it uses, and the amount of waste water it…