Are the needs of inner-city seniors being met?

Everyone who gets older experiences it: Our needs change as we age.

But are seniors in urban areas less likely to have those needs met?

A free event called “The Avondales: A Call to Action for Seniors and the Inner City,” featuring Congressman Greg Landsman, will focus on the needs of senior and inner-city neighborhoods that can be overlooked.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll talk about the needs of older adults in urban neighborhoods, the impact of local and national policies on them and what resources are available.

Guests:

Cincinnati Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney

Tyra Oldham, Ph.D., lead organizer of the event

Jennifer Foster, vice president, Avondale Community Council

“The Avondales: A Call to Action for Seniors and the Inner City” will be from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 1 in Avondale. You can RSVP and get more information online.

