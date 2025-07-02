Why is there a shortage of school nurses when the need is great?
School nurses were vital during the pandemic, but they also were in short supply. Now as pandemic-era funds are expiring for Ohio’s schools, we’re seeing the need for school nurses has not diminished, but the funding has.
Cincinnati Public Schools made a number of difficult staff cuts in June and part of the plan to address a major budget shortfall involved ending its contract with the Cincinnati Health Department to supply school nurses. The school district will now transition to hiring in-house nurses.
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the role of school nurses, how the need for in-school care is growing and why there may be a nationwide shortage.
Guests:
- Tyler Parsons, vice president, AFSCME Local 3119
Maya Landesberg, RN, executive board member AFSCME Local 3119
Note: Maya Landesberg and producer Selena Reder are former CPS classmates and friends
