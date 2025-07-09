What is parvovirus and why is it on the rise?
School is out but an infectious virus common in children is in. The Cincinnati Health Department is warning of a rise in the parvovirus in Hamilton County. The illness can present itself as a rash on the cheeks and is often called “slapped cheek” disease.
But in pregnant women there can be more serious concerns. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss how parvovirus is transmitted, the risk of serious cases and how to prevent it.
Guests:
- Kara Markham, M.D., professor of obstetrics and gynecology, University of Cincinnati
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.