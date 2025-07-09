What is parvovirus and why is it on the rise?

School is out but an infectious virus common in children is in. The Cincinnati Health Department is warning of a rise in the parvovirus in Hamilton County. The illness can present itself as a rash on the cheeks and is often called “slapped cheek” disease.

But in pregnant women there can be more serious concerns. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss how parvovirus is transmitted, the risk of serious cases and how to prevent it.

Guests:

Kara Markham, M.D., professor of obstetrics and gynecology, University of Cincinnati

