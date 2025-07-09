© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health
Cincinnati Edition

What is parvovirus and why is it on the rise?

Published July 9, 2025 at 4:00 AM EDT
a child with red cheeks and snot coming out of their nose
Pixabay

School is out but an infectious virus common in children is in. The Cincinnati Health Department is warning of a rise in the parvovirus in Hamilton County. The illness can present itself as a rash on the cheeks and is often called “slapped cheek” disease.

But in pregnant women there can be more serious concerns. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss how parvovirus is transmitted, the risk of serious cases and how to prevent it.

Guests:

  • Kara Markham, M.D., professor of obstetrics and gynecology, University of Cincinnati

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionCincinnati Health Department
Stay Connected