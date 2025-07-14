Why Ohio has lost hundreds of thousands of acres of farmland
We’re losing farmland all over the country. Hundreds of thousands of acres have disappeared in Ohio over the past 20 years, according to a study from the Ohio State University.
On Cincinnati Edition, where it’s all going, and how a legacy farmer is keeping his land in the family.
Guests:
- Geoff Mavis, owner, Jefferson Farms
- Ani Katchova, Ph.D., professor and farm income enhancement chair, Ohio State University
