Keeping yourself safe while gardening in the heat and sun

It's sweltering and sunny, but those gardens still need tending to! Not only do you need to protect yourself while gardening during times of extreme heat and sun, but your plants need extra care as well.

On Cincinnati Edition, our experts are here with advice on how to help your garden thrive during the hottest time of the year while keeping yourself safe from the elements.

Plus, we’ll discuss which crops are ready to harvest, plants that you still have time to get in the ground, and best watering practices.

Guests:



Mary Dudley, director of education, Civic Garden Center

Peter Huttinger, program director, Turner Farm Community Garden

Jon Butcher, CEO, Madison Tree Care and Landscaping

