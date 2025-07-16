© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Gardening
Cincinnati Edition

Keeping yourself safe while gardening in the heat and sun

Published July 16, 2025 at 4:00 AM EDT
a woman wears a sun hat that covers her eyes while she holds a bouquet of daisies
Pixabay

It's sweltering and sunny, but those gardens still need tending to! Not only do you need to protect yourself while gardening during times of extreme heat and sun, but your plants need extra care as well.

On Cincinnati Edition, our experts are here with advice on how to help your garden thrive during the hottest time of the year while keeping yourself safe from the elements.

Plus, we’ll discuss which crops are ready to harvest, plants that you still have time to get in the ground, and best watering practices.

Guests:

  • Mary Dudley, director of education, Civic Garden Center
  • Peter Huttinger, program director, Turner Farm Community Garden
  • Jon Butcher, CEO, Madison Tree Care and Landscaping

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
