Could Elon Musk create a third political party that gains traction?
Elon Musk says he wants to create a third political party.
The world’s richest man isn’t the first person to challenge the grip America’s two major parties have on the nation’s political system.
Could his proposal gain enough traction to be more than a spoiler?
On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about the history of third parties in the U.S., their track records, and what we can learn from Cincinnati’s Charter Committee.
Guests:
- Mack Mariani, Ph.D., political science professor, Xavier University
- Steve Goodin, convener, Charter Committee
- Reid Epstein, politics reporter, The New York Times
Select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).
