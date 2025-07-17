© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Could Elon Musk create a third political party that gains traction?

Published July 17, 2025 at 4:01 AM EDT
Elon Musk arrives before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.
Chip Somodevilla / Pool Getty Images via AP
Chip Somodevilla
/
Pool Getty Images via AP
Elon Musk arrives before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.

Elon Musk says he wants to create a third political party.

The world’s richest man isn’t the first person to challenge the grip America’s two major parties have on the nation’s political system.

Could his proposal gain enough traction to be more than a spoiler?

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about the history of third parties in the U.S., their track records, and what we can learn from Cincinnati’s Charter Committee.

Guests:

  • Mack Mariani, Ph.D., political science professor, Xavier University
  • Steve Goodin, convener, Charter Committee
  • Reid Epstein, politics reporter, The New York Times

Select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
