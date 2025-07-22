Can the primary care shortage be solved?

The Association of American Medical Colleges projects that by 2036, there will be a shortage of 20,200 to 40,400 primary care doctors. Many medical students are choosing subspecialties when deciding which residency to enter, a deciding factor that could be tied to how much money they will make.

Research shows that seeing a primary care physician is important for a patients' overall health and well being. A study published in JAMA Internal Medicine found that people who see a doctor for primary care were more likely to fill prescriptions and seek out preventative care.

On Cincinnati Edition, we'll explore the causes of the primary care shortage and what can be done to correct course.

Guests:

Joshua Smith, MD, health policy fellow, Robert Graham Center

Chris Peltier, MD, immediate past president, Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics



Ways to listen to this show: