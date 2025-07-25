Redistricting, stadium renovations, and more top stories
Redistricting is back. This time the margins could get even wider between Republicans and Democrats in Ohio. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the deadline for a new congressional map.
Then, what could the ongoing expenses of Bengals stadium renovations cost taxpayers in the long run?
And, Cincinnati Public Schools joins a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Education.
The weekly news review.
Guests:
- Haley BeMiller, reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
- Jessie Balmert, reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
- Dan Monk, I-Team reporter, WCPO
- Zack Carreon, education reporter, WVXU
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.