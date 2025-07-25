© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Local News
Cincinnati Edition

Redistricting, stadium renovations, and more top stories

Published July 25, 2025 at 4:00 AM EDT
Jim Nolan
/
WVXU

Redistricting is back. This time the margins could get even wider between Republicans and Democrats in Ohio. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the deadline for a new congressional map.

Then, what could the ongoing expenses of Bengals stadium renovations cost taxpayers in the long run?

And, Cincinnati Public Schools joins a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Education.

The weekly news review.

Guests:

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionBengalsPaycor StadiumRedistrictingCincinnati Public Schools
