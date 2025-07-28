What rights do journalists have when reporting on a protest?

A protest earlier this month on the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge ended with the arrest of more than a dozen people, including two journalists for Cincinnati CityBeat.

What rights do journalists have when they’re reporting on protests, and police start making arrests? Should they be treated differently from members of the public?

RELATED: 4 face felony charges for Roebling protest, while others are dismissed

On Cincinnati Edition, we ask a constitutional law scholar and discuss where the case stands.

CityBeat posted a statement about the arrest of the paper's journalists on Facebook.

Guests:

John Bickers, associate dean for faculty development and professor of law, Chase College of Law, Northern Kentucky University

Nick Swartsell, general assignment and longform reporter, WVXU

Ways to listen to this show: