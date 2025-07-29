Your home improvement questions answered

Do-it-yourself home improvement has been on the rise. Whether you are looking to renovate and repair your home in a tough housing market or looking to upgrade your home’s energy efficiency before tax credits run out, we have experts to answer your questions.

On Cincinnati Edition, we troubleshoot your DIY challenges and take your calls.

Guests:



Dani Fraley, instructor, Do It Yourself Darlin

Peter Grady, contractor and instructor, Covington Academy of Heritage Trades

Lewis Connell, sales and marketing director, Sustainergy

