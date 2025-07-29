Your home improvement questions answered
Do-it-yourself home improvement has been on the rise. Whether you are looking to renovate and repair your home in a tough housing market or looking to upgrade your home’s energy efficiency before tax credits run out, we have experts to answer your questions.
On Cincinnati Edition, we troubleshoot your DIY challenges and take your calls.
Guests:
- Dani Fraley, instructor, Do It Yourself Darlin
- Peter Grady, contractor and instructor, Covington Academy of Heritage Trades
- Lewis Connell, sales and marketing director, Sustainergy
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.