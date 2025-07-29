What are Greater Cincinnati's accessibility successes, and what challenges remain?

This month marks 35 years since the Americans with Disabilities Act was signed into law.

Parts of the region continue to make advances, with MetroParks of Butler County unveiling the county’s first universal changing table this week.

RELATED: Butler County MetroParks is improving its accessibility

But advocates say equal rights for people with disabilities remain a struggle.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss accessibility successes and the challenges that remain.

Guests:

Kevin Flynn, accessibility advocate and former Cincinnati City Council member

Jill Gibboney, chair, Cincinnati Accessibility Board of Advisors

Claudia Center, legal director, Disability Rights Education and Defense Fund

Select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

Ways to listen to this show: