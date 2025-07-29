© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Local News
Cincinnati Edition

What are Greater Cincinnati's accessibility successes, and what challenges remain?

Published July 29, 2025 at 4:01 AM EDT
Back view at young college student in wheelchair participating in group discussion
SeventyFour
/
iStockphoto
Back view at young college student in wheelchair participating in group discussion, copy space

This month marks 35 years since the Americans with Disabilities Act was signed into law.

Parts of the region continue to make advances, with MetroParks of Butler County unveiling the county’s first universal changing table this week.

RELATED: Butler County MetroParks is improving its accessibility

But advocates say equal rights for people with disabilities remain a struggle.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss accessibility successes and the challenges that remain.

Guests:

  • Kevin Flynn, accessibility advocate and former Cincinnati City Council member
  • Jill Gibboney, chair, Cincinnati Accessibility Board of Advisors
  • Claudia Center, legal director, Disability Rights Education and Defense Fund

Select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
