Having back-to-school sticker shock? Get tips on how to save

Summer is winding down with the first day of school just weeks away.

For many families, that means shopping for notebooks, pencils, and other supplies students will need for the school year ahead.

A new NerdWallet survey found that more than half of parents of children ranging from kindergarten to college say this time of year is financially stressful for their families. And some of that stress is tied to the expectation of higher prices because of tariffs.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about prices, the supply chain, and the impact of tariffs, and get tips for saving money.

Northern Kentucky Harvest will give away 1,250 backpacks stuffed with school supplies, first come, first served, from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 9, at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Covington. More information is available on Facebook in English and in Spanish.

Guests:

Sara Rathner, credit card expert, NerdWallet

Paul Gottbrath, president, Northern Kentucky Harvest

Brandi Raleigh, Newport parent

Select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

Ways to listen to this show: