Exploring a link between childhood trauma and tobacco use in the home
It’s a long-established fact that exposure to cigarette smoke is bad for children.
Now a new study has found a connection between adverse childhood experiences and tobacco smoke in children’s homes.
The research showed that school-aged children in the U.S. facing the divorce of their parents, community violence or financial struggles are significantly more likely to live in households where tobacco is used.
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the health impacts of these findings and how even smoking only outside doesn’t keep kids safe.
Guests:
- Ashley Merianos, Ph.D., associate professor, School of Human Services, University of Cincinnati
- Anita Shah, MD, assistant professor, Division of Hospital Medicine, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center
Select music from Blue Dot Sessions
