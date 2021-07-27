-
At Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, about every other young patient has been exposed to tobacco smoke. Nationally, that rate is 35%. The…
-
Research shows more than a fifth of adults in Northern Kentucky are smokers. That's according to the Greater Cincinnati Adult Tobacco Survey.Megan…
-
Just a few weeks ago, some Midwest state legislatures were aiming to raise the legal age for smoking. But Congress moved first, setting a new national...
-
It's been illegal to sell tobacco to anyone under the age of 21 in Cincinnati since Dec. 12, 2018, and the state of Ohio made it illegal on Oct. 17 of…
-
Indiana has one of the highest smoking rates in the country -- nearly one in five Hoosiers smoke. Now, a new statewide policy makes it easier for...
-
Come next year, Kentucky lawmakers will be asked to enact an excise tax on electronic cigarettes. The proposal calls for a tax on vaping products and e...
-
Ohio has increased the legal age to buy cigarettes and other tobacco products from 18 to 21.
-
A new service launched by the Ohio Department of Health this month offers free, confidential help for people under 18 who are trying to stop using e...
-
The Senate majority leader wants to raise the age for tobacco sales to 21. An NPR review of once-secret documents shows how closely McConnell has worked with the industry over decades.
-
U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell said he will introduce a bill raising the minimum age to buy cigarettes, vaping devices and other tobacco products from 18...