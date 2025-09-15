Looking to get a COVID shot this fall? Here's what to know

Eligible Ohio residents are now able to get COVID vaccinations if they desire.

The FDA approved the 2025-2026 COVID-19 vaccine for use in individuals who are 65 years or older, or 6 months to 64 years of age with at least one underlying condition that puts them at high risk for severe outcomes of COVID-19 disease.

"As of today, pharmacies in Ohio are receiving shipments of and giving COVID vaccinations under our protocols (meaning without a prescription) for any qualifying patient," said Sarah Priestle, owner and pharmacist in charge at Hart Pharmacy. "Patients must fill out a vaccination consent form where they are asked to attest that they are eligible for the vaccine. Doctors may also send in a prescription for a patient they would like to receive the vaccine."

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss vaccinations for the 2025-2026 season.

Guests:



Carl Fichtenbaum, MD, vice chair for clinical research for internal medicine, University of Cincinnati

Chris Peltier, MD, pediatrician, Pediatric Associates of Mt. Carmel, Inc.

Melissa Wervey Arnold, CEO, Ohio chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics

Sarah Priestle, RPh PharmD, owner and pharmacist in charge, Hart Pharmacy



