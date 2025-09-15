Looking to get a COVID shot this fall? Here's what to know
Eligible Ohio residents are now able to get COVID vaccinations if they desire.
The FDA approved the 2025-2026 COVID-19 vaccine for use in individuals who are 65 years or older, or 6 months to 64 years of age with at least one underlying condition that puts them at high risk for severe outcomes of COVID-19 disease.
"As of today, pharmacies in Ohio are receiving shipments of and giving COVID vaccinations under our protocols (meaning without a prescription) for any qualifying patient," said Sarah Priestle, owner and pharmacist in charge at Hart Pharmacy. "Patients must fill out a vaccination consent form where they are asked to attest that they are eligible for the vaccine. Doctors may also send in a prescription for a patient they would like to receive the vaccine."
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss vaccinations for the 2025-2026 season.
Guests:
- Carl Fichtenbaum, MD, vice chair for clinical research for internal medicine, University of Cincinnati
- Chris Peltier, MD, pediatrician, Pediatric Associates of Mt. Carmel, Inc.
- Melissa Wervey Arnold, CEO, Ohio chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics
- Sarah Priestle, RPh PharmD, owner and pharmacist in charge, Hart Pharmacy
