-
Earlier this week, the Ohio House bill that would prevent businesses and schools from requiring employees or students to get vaccinations stalled in...
-
A bill in the Ohio House would make it illegal for employers or schools to mandate vaccinations. Gov. Mike DeWine has some thoughts on the measure.
-
Across the nation older adults are starting to get the COVID-19 vaccine. But many have experienced confusion about how to sign up and where to get…
-
It's been over a month since the COVID-19 vaccine rolled out for health care workers and other vulnerable members of the community. Experts have proved…
-
The overnight shift at DHL has gotten even busier at the Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport as workers ship the COVID-19 vaccine to…
-
The state has a tentative plan for how it will roll out the next phase of vaccination. The group known as 1B includes people over the age of 65, those...
-
Gov. Mike DeWine plans to begin vaccinating people by age in the second phase of distribution and will add school personnel to try to get students back in class by the beginning of March.
-
COVID-19 vaccines have started rolling out across the country for people on the front lines of combatting the virus, as well as those most at risk of…
-
Dry ice is essential for the transportation and preservation of a cold COVID vaccine, like Pfizer's. A local company that makes dry ice machines is now…
-
Updated: 4:50 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 The process of vaccinating health care workers and people living in nursing homes is going too slowly, according to Gov. Mike DeWine.