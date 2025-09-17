© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

Where redistricting stands in Ohio and Indiana

Published September 17, 2025 at 4:01 AM EDT
a man in a suit stands and points at a screen that shows a county map of Ohio
Julie Carr Smyth
/
AP
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine points to a map during a press conference in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, where he opposed a fall ballot measure aimed at remaking the state's troubled political mapmaking system. If it passes, DeWine said he will work with state lawmakers next year to advance a competing amendment based on the Iowa model.

President Donald Trump has pushed for states to redraw their congressional maps, having said Republicans were “entitled to five more seats” in Texas. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a new congressional map into law Aug. 29, but the redistricting process is still ongoing in California and Missouri.

There are eight more states who have the possibility to enter the race to redistrict, including Indiana. Ohio is due for its mid-decade re-draw this year.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss what new maps could mean for each state and the nation.

Guests:

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
