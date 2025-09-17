Where redistricting stands in Ohio and Indiana

President Donald Trump has pushed for states to redraw their congressional maps, having said Republicans were “entitled to five more seats” in Texas. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a new congressional map into law Aug. 29, but the redistricting process is still ongoing in California and Missouri.

There are eight more states who have the possibility to enter the race to redistrict, including Indiana. Ohio is due for its mid-decade re-draw this year.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss what new maps could mean for each state and the nation.

Guests:



Andrew Tobias, reporter, Signal Ohio

Brandon Smith, Statehouse bureau chief, Indiana Public Broadcasting



