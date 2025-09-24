© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Politics
Cincinnati Edition

Cincinnati Edition Live: The Politics Edition

Published September 24, 2025 at 4:00 PM EDT
voting
Gene J. Puskar
/
AP

On Nov. 4, Cincinnati voters head to the polls to choose our next mayor and narrow down 26 candidates for nine Cincinnati City Council member seats.

On Cincinnati Edition's Live Politics Edition, we discuss the mayoral and Council races and how crime and development may be big factors in the election.

Guests:

  • Howard Wilkinson, senior political analyst, WVXU
  • Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU
  • Mack Mariani, Ph.D., professor of political science, Xavier University
  • Chris Wetterich, staff reporter and columnist, Cincinnati Business Courier

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in at noon ET.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionElection DayCincinnati City Council
