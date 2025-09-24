Cincinnati Edition Live: The Politics Edition

On Nov. 4, Cincinnati voters head to the polls to choose our next mayor and narrow down 26 candidates for nine Cincinnati City Council member seats.

On Cincinnati Edition's Live Politics Edition, we discuss the mayoral and Council races and how crime and development may be big factors in the election.

Guests:

Howard Wilkinson, senior political analyst, WVXU

Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU

Mack Mariani, Ph.D., professor of political science, Xavier University

Chris Wetterich, staff reporter and columnist, Cincinnati Business Courier

