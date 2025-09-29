© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Local News
Cincinnati Edition

Kevin Farmer, Dawn Johnson and Gary Favors on running for Cincinnati City Council

Published September 29, 2025 at 4:00 AM EDT
Kevin Farmer, Dawn Johnson, and Gary Favors.
Courtesy
/
The Candidates
Kevin Farmer, Dawn Johnson, and Gary Favors.

There are more than two dozen candidates running for Cincinnati City Council. Can you name them all? More importantly, what are their positions?

Over the next two weeks on Cincinnati Edition, we’ve invited all of the candidates onto the show.

Up first:

  • Kevin Farmer
  • Dawn Johnson
  • Gary Favors

Cincinnati City Council
