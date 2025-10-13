Fun House: Cincinnati's underground music venues
The air in the basement of the house on Rohs Street that winter was hot and dusty. That’s because the lead singer of the band performing that night was swinging from the ceiling duct when it gave way to his weight and broke, pumping heat into the crowd.
It was a basement show booked by some college kids who were clearly going to lose their security deposit on the house they were renting.
Call these shows underground, unconventional, maybe illegal. Surely a nuisance to neighbors.
Young people drift in out of these spaces. Memories of these shows drift in and out of our thoughts, but are never truly forgotten.
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the history of Cincinnati’s DIY venues.
Guests:
- Faith Maynard ran the Warner House beginning in 1999
- Robert Inhuman of the band Realicide
- Holly Kadish ran the Electric Company on Vine Street
