ACA health care premiums and the government shutdown

It’s Day 16 of the Capitol Hill stand-off. Locally federal workers are rallying for an end the shutdown they say deprives Americans of important government services.

At this hour, there appears to be no budging in the dispute over health care costs. Affordable Care Act enhanced premium tax credits are set to expire at the end of this year. A recent analysis by KFF finds that on average, allowing the enhanced premium tax credits to expire will more than double what subsidized enrollees currently pay for premiums each year.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the debate over ACA premiums, whether Congress is any closer to a resolution and what these health insurance subsidies mean for Ohioans.

Guests:



Congressman Greg Landsman, D-Ohio’s 1st Congressional District

Emma Wager, senior policy analyst, KFF

