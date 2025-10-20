What role should Cincinnati's community councils play in city governance?

For many years, community councils representing Cincinnati’s neighborhoods have been seen as a vital link to city government.

Is that still the case? Or have they become a roadblock to development? That's the question posed by an upcoming panel discussion by the Woman's City Club of Greater Cincinnati.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss who community councils represent, whether their role needs to be clarified, and whether there’s a different way for city officials to get community input.

Guests:



David Mann, former Cincinnati mayor and Council member

Jacqueline Edmerson, president, Bond Hill Community Council

Amber Kassem, president, East Price Hill Improvement Association

Woman’s City Club of Greater Cincinnati will host a panel discussion Tuesday on community councils from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at First Unitarian Church in Avondale. More information and a QR code to register are available online.

