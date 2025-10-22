© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Mayor, Council, school boards + more: Read WVXU's guide to 2025's local election >>
Local News
Cincinnati Edition

Why does Cincinnati need a secure lot for families living in cars?

Published October 22, 2025 at 4:01 AM EDT
Zack Carreon
/
WVXU
Program manager Rebeka Beach shows off Project Connect's supply of clothing, comprised of school uniforms, new donated clothes, and apparel from retailers that have closed.

Cincinnati Public Schools soon will have a secure, overnight parking lot for families living out of their cars.

The “Safe Sleep Lot” is the brainchild of Project Connect, the school district’s homeless advocacy organization. It will open in March outside Taft Elementary School in Mt. Auburn.

Last school year, Project Connect identified more than 4,300 students attending public or charter schools in Cincinnati who lacked stable housing. The organization says a growing number of children are living out of their family vehicles.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the “Safe Sleep Lot,” family homelessness in Cincinnati and why kids and their parents are sleeping in cars instead of staying in shelters.
Guests:

  • Rebeka Beach, program manager, Project Connect
  • Peg Dierkers, CEO, Bethany House Services
  • Kevin Finn, president and CEO, Strategies to End Homelessness

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
