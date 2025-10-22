Why does Cincinnati need a secure lot for families living in cars?

Cincinnati Public Schools soon will have a secure, overnight parking lot for families living out of their cars.

The “Safe Sleep Lot” is the brainchild of Project Connect, the school district’s homeless advocacy organization. It will open in March outside Taft Elementary School in Mt. Auburn.

Last school year, Project Connect identified more than 4,300 students attending public or charter schools in Cincinnati who lacked stable housing. The organization says a growing number of children are living out of their family vehicles.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the “Safe Sleep Lot,” family homelessness in Cincinnati and why kids and their parents are sleeping in cars instead of staying in shelters.

Rebeka Beach, program manager, Project Connect

Peg Dierkers, CEO, Bethany House Services

Kevin Finn, president and CEO, Strategies to End Homelessness

