The latest on intoxicating hemp in Ohio

On Oct. 9, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced an executive order that would ban the sale of intoxicating hemp products for 90 days starting Oct. 14.

Then, Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Carl Aveni granted a 14-day temporary restraining order, allowing sales to resume until Oct. 28, the same day the next hearing in this case is scheduled.

Now, lawmakers in the Ohio House have voted on Senate Bill 56, which mandates that licensed hemp dispensaries sell intoxicating hemp products.

Guests:

Haley BeMiller, reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

Scott Hand, chief brand officer, Urban Artifact

Bobby Slattery, founder, Fifty West Brewing Co.

