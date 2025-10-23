© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Politics
Cincinnati Edition

The latest on intoxicating hemp in Ohio

Published October 23, 2025 at 4:01 AM EDT
candy-like packages of a product called "nerdy bears" are shown behind glass
Courtesy
/
WCPO

On Oct. 9, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced an executive order that would ban the sale of intoxicating hemp products for 90 days starting Oct. 14.

Then, Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Carl Aveni granted a 14-day temporary restraining order, allowing sales to resume until Oct. 28, the same day the next hearing in this case is scheduled.

Now, lawmakers in the Ohio House have voted on Senate Bill 56, which mandates that licensed hemp dispensaries sell intoxicating hemp products.

Guests:

  • Haley BeMiller, reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
  • Scott Hand, chief brand officer, Urban Artifact
  • Bobby Slattery, founder, Fifty West Brewing Co.

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
