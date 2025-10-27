© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Health
Cincinnati Edition

What will it take to eradicate cervical cancer?

Published October 27, 2025 at 4:00 AM EDT
Pixabay

The American Cancer Society estimates over 13,000 new cases of cervical cancer will be diagnosed in 2025. The organization reports there has been a sharp decline in cases of cervical cancer found in young women since the introduction of the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine in 2006, making cervical cancer one of the cancers with a known path to prevention.

The Pap smear and HPV test are the screenings doctors use to check for cervical cancer. But will cuts to Medicaid and anti-vaccine rhetoric stall progress in eliminating the disease?

Guests:

  • Dr. Thomas Herzog, MD, gynecologic oncologist, UC Health
  • Kelcie Moseley-Morris, reproductive rights reporter, States Newsroom

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
