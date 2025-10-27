What will it take to eradicate cervical cancer?
The American Cancer Society estimates over 13,000 new cases of cervical cancer will be diagnosed in 2025. The organization reports there has been a sharp decline in cases of cervical cancer found in young women since the introduction of the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine in 2006, making cervical cancer one of the cancers with a known path to prevention.
The Pap smear and HPV test are the screenings doctors use to check for cervical cancer. But will cuts to Medicaid and anti-vaccine rhetoric stall progress in eliminating the disease?
Guests:
- Dr. Thomas Herzog, MD, gynecologic oncologist, UC Health
- Kelcie Moseley-Morris, reproductive rights reporter, States Newsroom
