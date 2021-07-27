-
The Center for Closing the Health Gap will launch the Black Women's Health Initiative early next year. It will be crafted from focus group results being…
-
Some surprising findings could alter the way doctors treat cervical cancer. A study co-authored by a first-year medical resident at the University of…
-
In many states, menstrual products are subject to a sales tax whereas items like ChapStick are not. It's just one example of women paying a premium, known as the "pink tax," for various products.
-
Daily environmental factors, such as chemical exposure through food and products, play a role in a woman?'s likelihood of developing breast cancer. The…
-
Born into post-apartheid South Africa, the young women of the townships around Cape Town still face daunting challenges. Their families and communities…
-
Kimberly Burge, author of The Born Frees: Writing with the Girls of Gugulethu, will be participating at an event tomorrow evening at the YWCA of Greater…
-
Approximately 40,000 women will die from breast cancer this year in America, and about 4,000 more will die from cervical cancer. Early detection is…
-
NOTE: This show originally aired May 6, 2014 While the vast majority of women in the United States give birth to their babies in a hospital, home births…
-
Studies show that by age six, many girls start to express concerns about their weight or about becoming too fat. Sadly, these concerns can lead to…