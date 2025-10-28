A conversation with the executive director of Cincinnati's Citizen Complaint Authority

In August, City Manager Sheryl Long announced John Kennedy Jr. would be the next leader of the Citizen Complaint Authority, Cincinnati's independent police oversight board. Kennedy is the first permanent executive director since 2023.

The Citizen Complaint Authority was established in 2003 and was one of the first police oversight boards in the United States. It was a result of the Memorandum of Agreement between the United States Department of Justice, the city of Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Police Department and the Collaborative Agreement between The Cincinnati Black United Front, the American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio, the city of Cincinnati, and the Fraternal Order of Police.

On Cincinnati Edition, we'll discuss Kennedy's plans for the future of the CCA.

John Kennedy Jr., executive director, Citizen Complaint Authority

