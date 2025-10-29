November SNAP benefits won't be paid. What that means for Cincinnatians

Last Friday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture released guidance that it would not use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) contingency funding, which previously was approved by Congress to use in emergency scenarios.

The decision of how to help provide nutrition assistance to those who will miss out on their benefits has been left up to individual states.

In Hamilton County, there are 53,059 adults and 43,766 children who benefit from SNAP monthly.

On Cincinnati Edition, we speak with local leaders about the local impact of missed SNAP dollars and where those in need might be able to turn for assistance in November.

Guests:



Michael Patton, director, Hamilton County Job and Family Services

Kurt Reiber, president and CEO, Freestore Foodbank

