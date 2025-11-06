The business of trivia
A Gallup poll released earlier this year reports that only 54% of U.S. adults say they drink alcoholic beverages such as liquor, wine, or beer.
Could alcohol consumption trending down be leading bar owners to make business decisions that bring in new kinds of customers?
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss efforts of local businesses to keep up with drinking trends and the popularity of trivia.
Guests:
- Eric Bosler, co-owner, Darkness Brewing
- Justin Schafer, quiz wizard, The Approximate Knowledge Institute of Cincinnati
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.