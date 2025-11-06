The business of trivia

A Gallup poll released earlier this year reports that only 54% of U.S. adults say they drink alcoholic beverages such as liquor, wine, or beer.

Could alcohol consumption trending down be leading bar owners to make business decisions that bring in new kinds of customers?

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss efforts of local businesses to keep up with drinking trends and the popularity of trivia.

Guests:



Eric Bosler, co-owner, Darkness Brewing

Justin Schafer, quiz wizard, The Approximate Knowledge Institute of Cincinnati



Ways to listen to this show:

