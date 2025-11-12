The ice rink is moving! A rundown on all of Downtown's winter activities
It’s a holiday favorite. The ice rink has entertained on Fountain Square for 20 years. But this year, it has a new location at the Elm Street Plaza.
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the move, all of the winter festivities at Fountain Square, and the history of the Downtown gathering place.
The Winterhaus grand opening kicks off this weekend with a full list of events.
Guests:
- Cristy Samad, executive vice president of civic and commercial space activation, 3CDC
- Greg Hand, historian
