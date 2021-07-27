-
Events and programming return to Fountain Square and Washington Park this week. 3CDC's Emily Stowe says after a year of pandemic-related cancellations,…
-
No fireworks and no large crowds on Fountain Square tonight to ring in the New Year. Instead, 3CDC will have a light show. Viewing it from the ice rink is…
-
It seems hard to believe, but this will be the 11th summer for Salsa on the Square on Thursday nights on Fountain Square. Founder Nicholas Radina joins…
-
Cincinnati police are still searching for a motive after a deadly shooting incident at the Fifth Third Center on September 6. The bank re-opened the lobby…
-
Residents, council members, and community and religious leaders assembled at Fountain Square Friday afternoon for a vigil honoring the victims and…
-
This may just be the Tri-State's most eclectic weekend yet—and that's a good thing. From a cake convention and table tennis tournament to a beer bash with…
-
-
The music, the dancing, the energy, it's all back on Fountain Square Thursday nights this summer with the return of Salsa on the Square. Founder and…
-
The warmer weather is here and that means it's time for Latin dancing on the square for the 10th year! In the studio with Brian O'Donnell is Nicholas…
-
Dancers and music lovers are preparing for the 8th year of Salsa on the Square, starting May 5 on Fountain Square.Nicholas Radina, the organizer of Salsa…