Cincinnati, NKY host Super Bowl tailgate events starting Thursday

Leaders from Cincinnati and Hamilton County announced Super Bowl tailgate events at multiple locations in the region during a press conference Monday.

Events will be held over the weekend, including in Northern Kentucky. Newport on the Levee is hosting "Game Day on the Levee" starting at 4 p.m. this Sunday. It will feature live music, themed photo ops, face painting, balloon artists and pop-up food and beverage vendors. Fountain Square will host Super Bowl events starting Thursday and through to Sunday. Those include a 1989-themed party (the last year the Bengals made the Super Bowl), a 90-minute light show and more.

Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece says community partners came together quickly to put events together after the NFL did not allow the city to host a watch party at Paul Brown Stadium.

"Everything kind of came together and you just saw people saying, 'Whatever I can do, I'm willing to do,'" Reece said. "And I think that's the biggest thing, tearing down all silos and we got one mission, and that color is orange and black."

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval says the Super Bowl presents a great opportunity to showcase the region on a global scale.

"The eyes of the world are on us," Pureval said. "And we've got an incredible story to tell about the innovation that's happening here, the excitement, the growth. As I've said before, if you can live and work anywhere, I want you to choose Cincinnati."

The Cincinnati Bengals play the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday in Super Bowl LVI. This is the Bengals first Super Bowl appearance since 1989. The game starts at 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on NBC.