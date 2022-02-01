Officials weigh pros and cons of a Super Bowl watch party at Paul Brown Stadium

When Cincinnati plays the L.A. Rams in the Super Bowl later this month, Bengal fans might be able to watch in Paul Brown Stadium. County leaders are looking at the logistics, costs and benefits. County Administrator Jeff Aluotto says he's been talking with the city, the team, and the NFL about what would need to happen.

"Number one, we have to make sure there's a ticketing and access system, which we're working on right now. We have to make sure that there is adequate security staff," Aluotto says. "We have to make sure concessions are available. We have to make sure that when people get in that they can actually see the game."

Aluotto says he hopes to have some answers later this week. Right now, it's not clear yet how much such a watch party would cost.

"On a typical game day, costs that are paid on everything from security to cleaning, to police, to scoreboards, maintenance — everything together typically runs between $250,000 to $270,000. That's empirical from games this year."

Aluotto says those costs would probably be less with a smaller-than-sell-out crowd.

Hamilton County commissioners are split on whether Paul Brown Stadium should host a Super Bowl watch party. Alicia Reece says opening up the stadium on Feb. 13 could draw more fans to the area, and provide a boost to the local tourism industry.

"Everybody can't afford to go to California. They sent me a package: $10,000," Reece says. "I ain't got $10,000. And that didn't even get me in the game. I said 'Wait a minute. How can we do that here?' "

But Stephanie Summerow Dumas says she still has reservations because of the ongoing pandemic.

"I'm not comfortable saying the county that said it was a state of emergency is now saying, 'Come on everybody. Come together, ' " she says.

The third member of the board, Denise Driehaus, says she likes the idea, but still has some questions.

