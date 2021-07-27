-
Developments at Newport on the Levee and PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation, the new riverfront music venue, were discussed Wednesday morning in a virtual…
-
Five new businesses were announced Wednesday at Newport on the Levee as owner North American Properties Group (NAP) announced its Bridgeview Box Park…
-
Updated: 3:20 p.m.The City of Newport says the U.S. Army of Engineers has approved the permit to construct the Skywheel on the city's riverfront.A release…
-
It's a very brassy holiday! TUBACHRISTMAS is coming to the Newport on the Levee on December 15 from 3-4pm.
-
Newport city commissioners are poised to approve the issuance of $200 million in revenue bonds that would go toward the purchase and renovations of…
-
A $10 million, 235 foot tall Ferris wheel is coming to Newport on the Levee. Pending final approval, the attraction could be ready to open in…
-
The big empty parking lot just east of Newport on the Levee is finally scheduled for development. Capital Investment Group broke ground Thursday on an $80…