The Epstein files, intoxicating hemp, state of Cincinnati, and more top stories

The same day Democrats release emails that may indicate President Trump knew more about Jeffrey Epstein’s conduct, Congressman Thomas Massie clears a major hurdle to get the Epstein files released. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the latest with his discharge petition.

Then, a federal ban could block some THC products in Ohio and in Kentucky. It’s sparking debate between Senators McConnell and Paul over the hemp industry.

Plus, Cincinnati’s mayor gives his first "State of the City" address after re-election and unveils new plans to fully fund the pension.

And, why have conservatives who ran on culture war issues lost school board races around Ohio?

