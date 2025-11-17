Are your chocolate cravings about to break the bank?

Have you jumped on the Dubai chocolate bandwagon?

For many of us, the holidays mean chocolate.

But whether you want to stick with the old favorites or try the newest trends, a global cocoa shortage is making the tasty treat more expensive.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the Dubai chocolate craze and the challenges craft chocolate makers are facing.

Guests:



Paul Picton, president, Maverick Chocolate Co.

Clay Gordon, creator and moderator of The Chocolate Life

The Midwest Craft Chocolate Festival returns Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 in Rushville Indiana. More information is available online.

