MAD Magazine comes to Cincinnati
Alfred E. Neuman now graces the walls of the Cincinnati Art Museum with his goofy grin. The subversive, sub-culture illustrations of MAD Magazine have been making generations laugh since the 1950s.
Now the Cincinnati Art Museum opens an exhibition of some of the most iconic works from the past 70 years of its publication.
“What, Me Worry? The Art and Humor of MAD Magazine” is on view starting Nov. 21 at the Cincinnati Art Museum. The exhibition is organized by the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Massachusetts.
On Cincinnati Edition, we talk to some of the curators who are bringing this exhibition to town.
Guests:
- Steve Brodner, satirical illustrator and co-curator of the exhibit
- Emily Agricola Holtrop, curator of the Cincinnati exhibit, Cincinnati Art Museum
